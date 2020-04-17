Reese Witherspoon on her 2013 arrest: 'It was so embarrassing'

Reese Witherspoon is looking back at a not-so-great moment in her life.

The “Little Fires Everywhere” actress appeared on former “The Good Place” star Jameela Jamil’s “I Weigh” podcast, where the two women spoke about Witherspoon's 2013 arrest.

“You apologized and shamed yourself in a way that was so f---ing refreshing to me,” Jamil, 34, told Witherspoon, 44. “I loved your apology.”

REESE WITHERSPOON OPENS UP ABOUT POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION STRUGGLE

“But I did something really stupid," Witherspoon said of the moment.

She continued: “It was so embarrassing and dumb. But, you know what -- [it] turns out I breathe air. I bleed the same way. I make dumb decisions. I make great decisions. I’m just a human being.”

REESE WITHERSPOON SHARES '90S THROWBACK PHOTO: 'THERE'S A LOT TO UNPACK HERE'

In April 2013, Witherspoon was arrested on a municipal charge of disorderly conduct after a state trooper said she wouldn't stay in the car while her husband, Jim Toth, was given a field sobriety test.

Elsewhere in the podcast interview, the "Sweet Home Alabama" star spoke candidly about her struggles with mental health and her past issues with postpartum depression.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Witherspoon revealed that she's been in therapy since she was 16 years old.

“I definitely had anxiety. My anxiety manifests as depression so I would get really depressed. My brain is like a hamster on a wheel and it won’t come off," she said. "I’ve been managing it my entire life.”