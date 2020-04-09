Reese Witherspoon shares '90s throwback photo: 'There's a lot to unpack here'

Reese Witherspoon is throwing it back to the '90s.

The 44-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of herself, which was taken at an afterparty for the New York City premiere of her 1991 film "Freeway," according to People magazine.

In the snapshot, Witherspoon is seen rocking an all-black outfit complete with a twisted updo and brown lipstick, a beauty trend that she made sure to mention in her caption.

"There's a lot to unpack here. I mean...what is happening with my hair?🤣But most importantly... who else enjoyed this 90’s brown lipstick trend?💄#tbt," she asked her over 22 million social media followers.

Witherspoon's famous pals immediately flooded her comments, with Gwyneth Paltrow weighing in on specific brands: "Toast of New York by revlon. Spice lipliner by MAC," the Goop founder said.

Meanwhile, Kerry Washington commented: "This is every 90's trend wrapped up in one photo," along with laughing and kissing face emojis.

Olivie Wilde joked, "I remember trying HARD to copy this look at home and it... didn't work out well."

And Rachel Brosnahan voted to bring one of the styles back: "Honestly, I vote we bring back this hair," the "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star said.

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin admitted: "Ummm i might recreate this."

This isn't the first time the "Sweet Home Alabama" star has shared a throwback '90s look. In March, Witherspoon shared a picture sporting a white camisole, khaki pants, which she accessorized with a brown leather belt and sunglasses.

"If you're looking for some style inspo this spring, look no further. You have found it. 💁🏼‍♀️ #thisis90sfashion #tbt," she captioned the photograph.