Rebel Wilson living it up at Super Bowl 2021 alongside 'Pitch Perfect' co-star

Looks like she’s doing "super" post breakup.

Rebel Wilson hit Tampa with her pals for the Super Bowl just a week after news broke that she and boyfriend Jacob Busch had broken up.

After apparently traveling to Florida by private jet, the actress posted a photo from the game alongside her "Pitch Perfect" co-star Adam Devine.

"My favourite work husband @adamdevine," she captioned the photo, perhaps shading her recent ex-beau.

Wilson, 40, also posted several photos on Saturday from a private jet, captioning the set, "Super Bowl Slumber Party!"

And on Sunday, she shared a pic showing that she was enjoying a celebratory cigar.

"Good morning Tampa! (Ps I clearly have zero idea how to smoke a cigar 😝)," she wrote.

She then posted another pic posing with cheerleaders while wearing red.

Last week, Page Six confirmed that the pair had called it quits. Wilson also said on social media that she’d be single for the Super Bowl.

The star, who recently lost more than 60 pounds, and 29-year-old Busch started casually dating before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

They made their red carpet debut in September 2020 at Prince Albert‘s Planetary Health Gala in Monaco and posed alongside Kate Beckinsale and Helen Mirren.

Sources close to Wilson told us their relationship had "just run its course."

Busch is an heir to Anheuser-Busch.