Rebecca Gayheart shares photo of family vacation on Instagram with ex-husband Eric Dane

Rebecca Gayheart shared a picture on Instagram of herself with her ex-husband and two daughters Georgia and Billie Dane on a family vacation together.

In the snap, the "Euphoria" actor is in front of the rest of the family, with his arms stretched wide, showing excitement with his expression. Georgia, Billie and Rebecca are in the back of the photo as the family walks down a street in France.

"This is us, family vacay 2022," Gayheart captioned the pic followed by the hashtags #familia #travel #goodtimes #moretocome and #eurodanes.

Gayheart also shared some photos of the vacation to her Instagram story including a picture of Billie with her father and a photo of the oldest daughter sunbathing on a rock. She also posted a solo picture of Georgia and a photo of the family enjoying a pizza dinner.

Gayheart and Dane got divorced four years ago after being married for 14 years.

"We will continue our friendship," they said in a statement to E! News at the time of their split, "and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us."

Since their initial divorce announcement, no updates have been made. Gayheart still uses the surname Dane in her Instagram handle.

Gayheart is reportedly in the upcoming "Urban Legend" movie and Dane is working with KJ Apa in the upcoming move "One Fast Move."