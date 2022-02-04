Expand / Collapse search
Published

HBO Max's 'Euphoria' renewed for season 3

The finale of 'Euphoria' season two will premiere on Feb. 27

By Mu00f3nica Marie Zorrilla | Variety
"Euphoria" fans have never, ever been happier.

Fans of the trippy, Zendaya-led teen drama will be able to chase the same high after season 2 because the scandalous and visually sensational Sam Levinson series will return for a third season.

The Emmy-winning high school show was a shoo-in for a junior year renewal. Along with the intoxicating amount of social media traction and buzz it generates on a week-by-week basis, the first three installments of season 2 have nearly doubled in per-episode viewership in comparison to its freshman season. Season 2’s premiere episode on Jan. 9 has garnered 14 million total viewers across HBO and HBO Max to date. 

‘Euphoria’ has been renewed for a third season.

'Euphoria' has been renewed for a third season.

That is close to an increase of 100% from the 6.6 million average audience size that was drawn by Season 1’s episodes during its summer 2019 runtime. In addition, the Season 2 premiere was the No. 1 most social premium cable episode since the "Game of Thrones" finale in May 2019.

"Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of ‘Euphoria’ have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart," announced Francesca Orsi, executive vice president, HBO Programming, in a statement. "We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3."

The series follows 17-year-old drug addict Rue (Zendaya), who must find hope and survive while balancing the pressures and confusions of love and loss amidst her circle of friends and enemies in the town of East Highland.

The HBO Max series stars Hunter Schafer, Zendaya, and Dominic Fike along with Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demi and Sydney Sweeney.

The HBO Max series stars Hunter Schafer, Zendaya, and Dominic Fike along with Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demi and Sydney Sweeney.

Season 2 also stars Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Colman Domingo, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, Austin Abrams, Algee Smith and Chloe Cherry.

"Euphoria," inspired by the Israeli miniseries of the same name by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, is created, written, directed and executive produced by Levinson, produced in partnership with A24. Leshem and Levin executive produce "Euphoria" alongside Levinson, as well as Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Will Greenfield, Ashley Levinson, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein and Zendaya.

Schafer and Zendaya appear in an episode of 'Euphoria.'

Schafer and Zendaya appear in an episode of 'Euphoria.'

The Season 2 finale of "Euphoria" airs on Feb. 27.

