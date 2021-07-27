Reba McEntire joins viral 'I'm a Survivor' trend on TikTok

Reba McEntire has jumped on a new viral trend.

Videos have been circulating on the video-sharing app that feature clips of fans doing mundane tasks for facing trivial hardships set to the tune of her song, "I'm a Survivor," and it seems the 66-year-old songstress has taken notice.

On Monday, she shared her own version of the trend, showing herself working on a farm, lugging two buckets across her yard to feed her donkeys.

"A single mom who works two jobs. Who loves her kids and never stops," the song says over the video. With gentle hands and heart of a fighter."

Once McEntire reaches a fence and holds food out for the animals, the donkeys are entirely uninterested and pay her no attention.

The singer then turns to the camera and lip-syncs along to the song's famous line: "I'm a survivor."

"I'm a Survivor" was the theme song for McEntire's popular sitcom, "Reba." Other videos participating in the trend featured users commending themselves for tasks like pumping gas and taking out the trash.

McEntire has shown some love for her farm animals on social media before, imbuing them with silly – and slightly jealous – personalities.

Last November, she shared an image of herself and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, holding one of her chickens, Mr. Pecker.

In the following weeks, she and Linn appeared in another photo, this time with one of her donkeys, Poncho.

"When Poncho got wind of the picture of Rex and me with Mr. Pecker, he got his feelings hurt," the "Fancy" singer wrote in the caption. "So here is Poncho. Please don’t tell Lefty...."

Just days later, it seems McEntire's horses got in on the joke.

"Well, the boys heard about the picture of Rex and me with Poncho," the songstress captioned a photo of her walking with a trio of horses. "They got their feelings hurt. So here’s a picture of me and the boys.… Don’t tell Lefty."