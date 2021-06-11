Reba McEntire denies being part of fundraiser for South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

Reba McEntire has denied being part of a fundraiser for South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem.

The country music star, 66, told her followers on social media Friday that her name was used falsely in the advertisement for the event.

"Last night, an invitation to a political fundraiser with my name attached was sent out without my knowledge our permission," McEntire wrote.

"I had and have no plans to attend this event and had told the organizers as such," she continued. "Throughout my career, I have stated that I do not get involved in politics and that remains true today."

Noem has been governor of South Dakota since January 2019.

The event's poster was shared by a reporter on Twitter and featured actor Red Steagall and McEntire as "special guests."

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Montana Senator Steve Daines and Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale are also listed as attending the event which is supposed to take place Sunday, June 13 at Spur Cross Ranch in Gallatin Gateway, Montana.

The tickets listed cost $500/person and $1,000/couple.

McEntire is notoriously private about her political point of view. In 2017, while appearing on "The View," she told the hosts, "I take it this way: [Fans] have paid their hard-earned money to come in there and fill a seat — parking, getting something at the concession stand, go and eat before the concert — I am there to entertain them, to take their worries away from them, so when they walk out, they can kind of have a little lift in their step and [go], ‘Aw, that was such a great break from all the problems I have to deal with during daily life.’"

"So I’m not going to give them my political views. It's not my place," she explained." This is my job to entertain. It shouldn't be my platform to be up on stage, giving my political views."

A rep for Noem told Fox News in a statement, "The Kristi for Governor campaign follows standard operating procedure when it comes to confirming and listing hosts for the Governor's events. That includes written confirmation. The procedures were followed in this instance."

The rep added that Noem is a "huge fan" of McEntire.

The Ingrams did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.