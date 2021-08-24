Reba McEntire reveals her breakthrough coronavirus diagnosis was likely a mistake

Reba McEntire revealed that she may have been mistaken when she said she had a breakthrough case of the coronavirus.

The 66-year-old country music star and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, said earlier this month that they were both diagnosed with COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. However, in a recent interview, the TV star explained that she may have experienced a case of a false positive test alongside a different respiratory virus.

"I did say that I had COVID but when I got tested my antibodies — it came up that I had not had COVID," she explained on Monday’s "Talk Shop Live" show with host Nancy O’Dell (via People).

The star noted that she had her antibodies from her vaccination, so when she developed symptoms, she feared the worst.

"I had my antibodies from my vaccine," McEntire explained. "So I had all the symptoms, so I was kinda probably — I did get tested, you know the test that I had and it said that I had it but then the nurse that came and tested me for my antibodies said that I probably had the RSV virus."

The respiratory syncytial virus has seen an uptick this summer, according to the CDC.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but resolves within a week or two. Nearly all children are expected to have had an RSV infection by their second birthday. However, due to low numbers over the last year, the agency is warning that older infants and toddlers may be at an increased risk of severe illnesses since they did not have the usual amount of exposure.

McEntire previously said in TikTok livestream that she believed she had COVID-19.

"I just want to say one thing: this has been a hard year and it's getting rougher again," the "Fancy" singer wrote. "You guys, please stay safe. Wear your mask. Do what you have to do. Stay home."

"It's not fun to get this. I did get it. Rex and I got it and it's not fun. You don't feel good," McEntire continued. "We were both vaccinated and we still got it, so stay safe, stay home, and be protected the best you can."

Fortunately, McEntire says she’s on the mend and "doing great."

"I'm prayin' for everybody who's contacted it; family members, friends, I'm sure prayin' for all of ya," McEntire said. "'Cause whatever I had, it sure wasn't fun."