Melissa Joan Hart reveals breakthrough COVID-19 diagnosis: ‘I just wish I’d done better’

Melissa Joan Hart has contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal her diagnosis. In the video, the 45-year-old said she likely caught the respiratory virus from one of her children.

She shares three sons with husband Mark Wilkerson: Tucker McFadden, 8, Braydon Hart, 13, and Mason Walter, 15.

"I am vaccinated and I got COVID and it’s bad," the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" alum told her followers. "It’s weighing on my chest. It’s hard to breathe. One of my kids, I think, has it so far. I’m praying that the other ones are OK."

Hart said she and her family took precautions throughout the pandemic, but they "got a little lazy" as restrictions were lifted.

"I think as a country we got a little lazy and I’m really mad that my kids didn’t have to wear masks at school," she said. "I’m pretty sure that's where it came from."

Hart applauded her youngest son who has kept up with masking by wearing one every day to school "because he was used to it from last year."

"I just really hope my husband and the other ones don’t get it because if someone has to be taken to the hospital, I can’t go with them," she explained. "I’m just scared and sad, and disappointed in myself and some of our leaders. I just wish I’d done better, so I’m asking you guys to do better. Protect your families. Protect your kids."

"It’s not over yet," she stressed about the ongoing pandemic. "I hoped it was, but it’s not, so stay vigilant and stay safe."

The COVID-19 vaccines in use around the world are effective at preventing severe illness and death from the coronavirus, but some people do get infected after the shots. With such "breakthrough" cases, health experts say the vaccines should help lessen the severity of any illness people experience.

All the vaccines used in the U.S. greatly reduce the chance of severe illness and death and remain effective against variants, including the now predominant delta variant, health researchers noted.

In places where the virus is surging, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that vaccinated people return to wearing masks in public indoor places. The CDC also recommends indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC recently announced the updated guidance, citing new evidence that vaccinated people who get breakthrough infections could carry enough virus in their noses and throats to infect others. Masking could prevent the spread of the virus to children too young for vaccination and people with weak immune systems.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.