'Real Housewives' star Tinsley Mortimer exits franchise mid-season

Tinsley Mortimer is reportedly no longer a New York "housewife."

The 44-year-old reality star hinted at her departure from "The Real Housewives of New York" after Thursday night's episode aired.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all my fans and friends who supported me and are happy for my fairy tale ending," Mortimer captioned a video clip of her on-camera engagement to Scott Kluth.

ANDY COHEN ADDRESSES LORI LOUGHLIN 'REAL HOUSEWIVES' CASTING RUMORS

"Without #RHONY, I would never have met my prince charming, Scott," Mortimer continued. "Being a Housewife was such a fun experience, and I thank @bravoandy and all the wonderful people at Shed Media and @bravotv. Swipe for a trip down memory lane. I love you all so much!!"

Back in November, the "RHONY" star announced her engagement to Kluth, whom Bravo viewers saw her date on-and-off over the last few years.

REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR ERIKA GIRARDI FIRES BACK AT PERSON WHO CRITICIZED HER SON FOR BEING POLICE OFFICER

Mortimer was shown on Thursday's episode packing her bags for Chicago, where Kluth lives and proposed to her. She discussed with her co-stars her decision to uproot her life from the Big Apple to the Windy City.

While Mortimer's Instagram post does not reveal her future plans for television, People magazine reported that she will not return to the show. A rep for Bravo did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Season 12 of the series is currently on hiatus and is expected to pick back up in July.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple reportedly met in February 2017 thanks to a blind date set up by former "RHONY" star Carole Radziwill. Kluth ultimately proposed in November of last year in front of the Chicago Water Tower.