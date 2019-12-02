'Real Housewives' star's dog dies in accident

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp took to social media on Monday to announce the passing of her family’s dog Khaleesi.

“RIP to our loving, silly and adorable doggy Khaleesi,” Mellencamp, 38, captioned a photo of her with her family and the late dog. “Our hearts are broken as we have had to say goodbye to you way too soon.”

The reality star, who’s expecting her third child with husband Edwin Arroyave, didn’t go into detail about what happened, but did say there was an “accident.”

“We were out of town and placed Khaleesi in a place of care where an accident happened,” she wrote. “Sometimes things happen out of your control; we are doing our best to grieve as a family while also remembering the good times with our furry baby. We love you and miss you dearly. ”

Mellencamp and Arroyave wed in 2011 and share a son named Cruz and daughter named Slate. Arroyave also has a daughter, Isabella, from a previous relationship. The couple is expecting a baby girl in the spring.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.