'Real Housewives' star Brandi Glanville hospitalized following collapse, son called 911

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Brandi Glanville was hospitalized over the weekend.

On Sunday, Glanville shared: "I collapsed at home this am and my SON had to call 911 for help! You guys have no idea the amount of stress I'm dealing with." She shares two sons with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian.

Glanville updated fans on Monday explaining she was ready to head home.

"Everyone at my hospital is super sweet, super hard-working and they're getting ready to go on strike! They REALLY deserve more!!! I do REALLY want to leave though," she wrote on X, previously known as Twitter.

The reality TV star did not disclose any details of her illness.

A representative for Glanville did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Glanville isn't the only Bravo star who recently experienced a health scare. "Below Deck's" Kyle Viljoen revealed he was diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS) after experiencing the "most painful and traumatic bodily experience" of his life, according to an Instagram post shared Sunday.

The "Below Deck Mediterranean" steward shared photos of his "worsening blisters" and other symptoms as he explained the reaction he experienced after beginning a new medication. He revealed that he was originally diagnosed with hand-foot-mouth disease at a walk-in clinic before heading to an ER to be examined by "over 20 doctors."

The reality TV star noted that SJS is a "rare, serious disorder" affecting the skin and mucous membranes. It is typically treated as a "medical emergency" and requires hospitalization.

He encouraged his nearly 100,000 Instagram followers to "advocate" for their health while giving advice: "If something doesn't feel right seek treatment. Two, family and a support system is EVERYTHING. Without them, I'm not sure where I'd be. And three, try to always get through rough times with lots of love and even more laughs (even when they hurt)."

