‘Real Housewives of New York City’ star Leah McSweeney celebrates three months of sobriety

Leah McSweeney is three months sober.

The “Real Housewives of New York City” star posted a photo on Instagram on Sunday of her sobriety chip to celebrate the milestone.

“It’s been a trippy 90 days,” McSweeney, 37, captioned the photo.

In the comments section, the Married to the Mob clothing company founder acknowledged that while she isn’t drinking anymore, she isn’t opposed to smoking marijuana.

“It’s not off the table for me cus [sic] I do see weed as medicinal. I’ve just not had a desire for it,” she wrote.

The reality star made the decision to begin her sobriety journey while quarantining at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Once COVID hit, I knew quarantining and the way I drink would not work well together … to say the least,” McSweeney told Page Six on Monday.

She added: “Not drinking during the pandemic has been a complete gift to me and the nine years of living booze-free has made the transition much easier to deal with. I am so incredibly touched by the outpouring of love and support on social media. I want to remove the stigma and shame surrounding addiction and mental health issues as this is something I’ve been open about and will always continue to be.”

During the Season 12 premiere of “RHONY,” McSweeney opened up about breaking sobriety six months before filming began.

“Me and alcohol have a very weird relationship. I am someone who actually enjoys like, completely like, going crazy,” she admitted.

McSweeney’s relationship with her mom was also affected by her drinking.

“When you’ve had a nine-year period of not drinking and then decide to start doing it, obviously, rightly so, my mom is going to be worried,” she told her castmates in one episode.

McSweeney added: “For my mom, when she heard I’m drinking again, it’s just like a trigger to her. I definitely think that my mom still views me as that wild teenager. It’s very hard for her to accept me as a 37-year-old woman who’s got her s—t together.”