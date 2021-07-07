'Real Housewives' star Erika Jayne switches lawyers in ongoing bankruptcy case

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne is switching up lawyers for the remainder of her ongoing bankruptcy case.

According to court documents viewed by Fox News, the reality star, 49, filed paperwork on Monday, July 5 notifying the court that she has replaced her previous attorney, Peter Mastan, with Evan C. Borges, who will handle her proceedings going forward.

The reality star's estranged husband, Tom Girardi, and his law firm, Girardi Keese, were accused in a federal lawsuit of embezzling millions of dollars intended for airplane crash victims' families to fund their rich and famous lifestyle. Girardi was sued by his business partners, resulting in the chapter 7 bankruptcy petition. While Jayne has not been accused of a crime, questions of how much she knew about him allegedly stealing money from his clients have come up since the allegations went public.

Last month, Mastan filed a motion to be taken off the case after Hulu released a damning documentary titled "The Housewife and the Hustler" that detailed the allegations against Girardi and questioned how much culpability Jayne may or may not have going into her court battle. As Page Six notes, the documentary points to the fact that Jayne was listed as a secretary on one of his LLCs and that money was transferred to her company, EJ Global.

"The relationship of trust and confidence that is essential to a properly functioning attorney-client relationship has broken down and, in the good faith assessment of counsel, the relationship is irreparable," read the June 14 petition (via Us Weekly).

Borges' first order of business will likely be dealing with a judge’s order for the reality star to turn over her financial records that came down last week. The order came just days after the reality star was accused in separate court filings of refusing to turn over her bank records so that a court could properly determine if the allegations made in the documentary do indeed hold any legal standing.

Meanwhile, Jayne filed for divorce in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage to the once-renowned California trial lawyer, before his alleged crimes became public knowledge.

Tom, 82, was placed under a temporary conservatorship with his brother, Robert Girardi, following a late-onset Alzheimer's and dementia diagnosis. In June, Robert permanently became conservator of Tom's estate and person, per Entertainment Tonight.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.