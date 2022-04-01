Razzies rescind Bruce Willis’s worst performance award after aphasia diagnosis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Razzie Awards, a satirical awards organization that recognizes actors and movies for subpar work, rescinded a worst-performance award it gave to Bruce Willis after the actor’s family said he suffers from aphasia, a condition that can impact a person’s cognitive function.

"If someone’s medical condition is a factor in their decision-making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie," said John Wilson and Mo Murphy, co-founders of the Razzie Awards, in a statement.

The Razzies created a special award category for Mr. Willis called "Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie." Mr. Willis, who appeared in eight films last year, was given the award for his performance in the movie "Cosmic Sin."

"The Razzies are truly sorry for #BruceWillis diagnosed condition," the group said on Twitter Wednesday. "Perhaps this explains why he wanted to go out with a bang in 2021. Our best wishes to Bruce and family."

"To clarify, we heard about Willis’ diagnosis at the same time everyone else did…just this morning," the group added . The group’s tweet apologizing for Mr. Willis’s condition brought backlash from other Twitter users.

The family of Mr. Willis, who is 67 years old, disclosed his diagnosis in a series of Instagram posts Wednesday and said the actor was stepping away from his career.

BRUCE WILLIS AND THE CRUELTY OF APHASIA

"To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the family’s statement said.

Aphasia is a language disorder that can affect a person’s pronunciation and speech. The condition can be caused by a range of occurrences, from a head injury to a brain tumor, the National Institutes of Health says. Mr. Willis’s family didn’t disclose how he developed the condition.

BRUCE WILLIS DISPLAYED COGNITIVE ISSUES, MEMORY LOSS ON MOVIE SETS PRIOR TO APHASIA ANNOUNCEMENT: FILMMAKERS

The Razzies also rescinded its decades-old worst actress nomination given to Shelley Duvall for her role in the 1980 film "The Shining." The group said it had discovered that director Stanley Kubrick’s treatment of Ms. Duvall during production affected the actress’s performance.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, or the Razzies, are typically held the day before the Oscars. The group awards what they say are the film industry’s worst performances. The 42nd annual Golden Raspberry Awards were held last Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Among the other Razzie Awards winners were LeBron James for worst actor in "Space Jam: A New Legacy." "Diana: The Musical" on Netflix Inc. was awarded worst picture.