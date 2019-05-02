Rascal Flatts co-founder Jay DeMarcus says it's 'disturbing' to see America lose its 'Christian roots'

Rascal Flatts co-founder and bass player Jay DeMarcus finds it “disturbing” to see America losing its Christian roots.

The singer appeared on Fox News Radio with Tom Shillue to promote his new memoir “Shotgun Angels: My Story of Broken Roads and Unshakeable Hope.” He explained that he sees America distancing itself from Christianity.

“We’ve really gotten away from the Christian principles that the country was founded upon,” the musician told the host. “And I don’t get on a soap box and I’m not preachy and I’m not religious, but I am a believer and I believe being a believer is not about being perfect, it’s simply about admitting that you need help.”

DeMarcus continued: “We need somebody that I believe is greater than us that sent his Son to die for us and at the end of the day that has been a strong source of strength and hope for me in my own life and I believe it can be for other people. But the further and further we get from it, the more I think our country and our world sinks into darkness and it’s disturbing to me.”

The bassist says he supports those that turn to therapy in dark times, but believes faith can help people just as much as medication.

“I think you have to do is be real about the situation that we live in and be real about your life and I know that when people go to their rooms and their closets and they’re by themselves people deal with deep hurt and deep pain and all I’m saying is there may be another solution out there,” he said.

The remarks echo statements he previously made during an appearance on “TODAY.”

“If you’re willing to try a therapist, if you’re willing to try Xanax and pills and everything, why not maybe find your answers in someone else that’s higher than yourself,” DeMarcus told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.