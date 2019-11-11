Rapper YG brings Stormy Daniels onstage to sing 'F--- Donald Trump'

Rapper YG invited Stormy Daniels onstage to perform with him at a Los Angeles music festival over the weekend.

The Compton native, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, called for the adult film star to join him at the Camp Gnaw Flog Carnival held at Dodger Stadium to perform his 2016 hit presidential protest song "FDT" -- which stands for "F--k Donald Trump."

YG handed the mic to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, and asked about the alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006.

“My name is Stormy f--king Daniels and I am the reason that Donald Trump is f--ked,” she told the crowd as they cheered.

When YG asked about their reported encounter, Daniels responded: “I wouldn’t really call it f--king — no, I just laid there.”

Trump has denied the allegations. His personal lawyer at the time, Michael Cohen, pled guilty last year to paying Daniels $130,000 in hush money during the 2016 election to allegedly keep her quiet about the incident.

When YG dropped the anti-Trump song, which features the late Nipsey Hussle, in 2016 it caused such an uproar that the Secret Service reportedly got in touch with him.

"Secret Service hollered at the label," the rapper told TMZ at the time. "They asked if they could see the lyrics on my album to see if I'm talking about it on my album. 'Cause I'm talking about it on my album, they gon' try to take it off the shelf."

"We tryna touch the people, we tryna motivate all the young people to vote," said YG. "Go really take your time out and vote on who should be in office 'cause it's important, you feel me. If not, it could be all bad for us."