Longtime Marvel inker Joe Sinnott dead at 93, family says

Joe Sinnott, the veteran comic book artist best recognized for his work with Jack Kirby on the “The Fantastic Four” in the 1960s, has died. He was 93.

The artist’s family announced his death in an emotional post shared to his Facebook account on Thursday.

"He went peacefully with the knowledge that his family, friends, and fans adored him," Sinnott's family wrote, adding that he died in the morning hours. "He enjoyed life and was drawing up until the end. He always loved hearing from all of you and having your comments read to him. Each and every one of you were special to him."

“Thank you again for being such loyal and dedicated fans and friends to Joe,” the statement continues. “He considered all fans friends, and seeing you at cons and reading your messages was what kept him young at heart.”

Born in Saugerties, N.Y., in 1926, Sinnott was one of seven children and served for a brief period in the U.S. Navy before taking up work at his father’s cement manufacturing plant, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

The World War II veteran started his work as an artist in 1950 and in the same year married his lifelong love Betty Kirlauski. The inseparable pair stayed together until her death in 2006.

Sinnott and Kirby would also collaborate on “Captain America,” “The Inhumans” and the 1978 graphic novel “The Silver Surfer” before Kirby’s DC departure in 1970. Sinnott remained at Marvel and would mark stints, working on projects including “The Avengers” and “The West Coast Avengers,” as well as titles such as “The Mighty Thor” and “The Defenders.”

Sinnott officially retired from comic book work in 1992 but continued to work on the “Amazing Spider-Man” newspaper strip until March 2019, as well as private commissions for collectors, THR reported.

On Thursday, former Marvel editor in chief Roy Thomas issued a tribute to the former penciler and inker, telling the outlet Sinnott was hands-down “THE best inker ever of Jack Kirby's (or probably anybody else's) ‘FANTASTIC FOUR,’ and he made a lot of other artists look better than they were.”

Thomas said that many of the comic book works submitted to Sinnott “always lacked something until he returned to it,” and added that “as a penciler, he probably did his best work before coming to work for Marvel again in the 1960s... yet he made his mark at Silver Age Marvel the instant he inked ‘FF #5.’”

Sinnott’s grandson Dorian Sinnott also shared the news about the comic book legend's passing on Thursday with a post of his own on Twitter.

“It is with great sorrow that I must announce the passing of my grandfather, legendary @Marvel Comics artist, Joe Sinnott,” the tweet says. “He passed away this morning, June 25th, at 8:40am at the age of 93. He enjoyed life and was drawing up until the end. RIP, Poppy.”