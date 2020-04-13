Rapper Gucci Mane slammed for insensitive coronavirus tweet

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As thousands of people die every day due to the coronavirus or complications caused by the virus, rapper Gucci Mane seemed to not take the disease seriously.

The 40-year-old musician -- whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis -- wrote a concerning comment on Twitter early Sunday morning, which also happened to be Easter Sunday.

“I pray my haters die of corona virus,” he posted.

The tweet received a lot of backlash online, with users immediately responding in the comments section about how the thought was inappropriate and insensitive.

"But the real hater is the one wishing death upon others. Think about it," a user wrote.

"Not the “BEST” thing to tweet at this moment in time whilst the world is going through the virus it’s self which is killing hundreds and thousands of people worldwide!!!," someone pointed out.

Another person agreed that his statement was wrong on Easter Sunday -- "Wishing death on ppl is gross but especially on td of all days smh."

Another mused: "Be careful about what you put out into the universe. It might come back to you!

A concerned fan provided her thoughts about his statement, writing: "God don't answer those type of prayers."

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and lead to death. The vast majority of people recover.

As of Sunday, there have been more than 1.8 million reported cases of coronavirus around the world and more than 112,000 have died. In the United States, there have been more than 555,000 confirmed cases and over 21,000 people have died.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.