Rapper G Herbo arrested for battery, accused by son's mother of beating her in front of their child

Chicago rapper G Herbo was arrested on Wednesday evening after an argument with the mother of his child allegedly turned physical.

The 23-year-old rapper, born Herbert Wright, was charged with simple battery by Atlanta Police after the altercation in Atlanta, Ga., according to TMZ. Wright's ex-girlfriend, Ariana Fletcher elaborated on the alleged incident in now-deleted Instagram stories captured by XXL.

Fletcher, a model who shares a one-year-old son with Wright named Yosohn, said that the argument left her with a black eye, bruises, and cuts from allegedly being dragged out of her home by Wright. She also alleged that he choked her, damaged her house, and then left with their child.

“He kicked my door down to get in my house because I wouldn't let him in, beat the f*** out of me in front of my son then he took my son outside to his friends and had them drive off with my son [sic],” Fletcher wrote in an Instagram story to her nearly 2 million followers.

Police confirmed that Wright took the young child with him, but later returned and was arrested for simple battery after speaking with police, the gossip site reported.

Wright was released from jail Thursday night on a $2,000 bond and spoke on the incident during an Instagram Live session. Appearing to directly address Fletcher, the rapper said that he loves her because she is the mother of his child but ultimately doesn't care about her. He also alleged that Fletcher robbed him of some of his costly jewelry because she was "mad" when they broke up.

Fletcher and Wright have been separated for some time now, but recently reunited to celebrate their son's first birthday party.