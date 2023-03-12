Rapper Costa Titch dies at 28 after collapsing onstage during music festival

Rapper Costa Titch, 28, died this weekend after collapsing at a Johannesburg music festival Saturday, according to an Instagram statement by his family. No cause of death was immediately announced.

"Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother, and grandson. Constantinos Tsobanoglou (28), whom South Africa had come to love and idolize under his stage name "Costa Titch," the family wrote on the rapper's Instagram page.

Costa Titch at the Nasrec Expo Centre when he fell over onstage, according to Cape Town Etc. An individual rushed to help the rapper who briefly regained his footing before collapsing again.

"It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time. We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on this earth," the family continued.

The Tsobanoglou family thanks you for the love and support you have given to our son, and may you continue to uplift him even in spirit. Please keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord," the family closed.

