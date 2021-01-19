Rapper Bow Wow apologizes for attending crowded Houston nightclub amid pandemic

Rapper Bow Wow has issued an apology after he attended a packed nightclub on Friday.

On Sunday, Mayor Sylvester Turner took to Twitter to let the "Shortie Like Mine" artist, whose real name is Shad Gregory Moss, know that the city was monitoring a separate event -- a football watch party -- Bow Wow was expected to attend.

"Other bars/clubs that are operating as restaurants, beyond capacity and social distancing requirements, please expect visits," Turner tweeted.

Bow Wow then sounded off on Twitter to share his grievances, stating: "Safe to say the mayor of houston hates my guts."

"I cant believe i get the blame for a whole weekend," Bow Wow tweeted Monday morning.

However, on Tuesday, the rapper offered an explanation and an apology. "It was not a bow wow concert. I simply did one verse to like you. And went back to my section and simply put my mask BACK on," he said.

Bow Wow said he did "not get paid" and it was his friend's birthday weekend.

"I apologize if i did anything wrong," he continued. "I love the city of houston. I consider it like a 2nd home. A place i go to on my free time."

"Sorry to the mayor for any confusion. I understand the time we are living in so I apologize," Bow Wow concluded.

Turner made clear that he doesn't dislike Bow Wow, but said the pandemic is not the time for concerts.

News outlets report Bow Wow was seen Friday night at a club in Houston among a maskless crowd, though the rapper said on Twitter that he sang only one verse for which he briefly took his mask off. He has previously said he "wore my mask in the club."

In addition to Bow Wow, there was also a concert at club Spire, where police saw hundreds of people waiting to enter the crowded venue to see singer Trey Songz and New York City rapper Fabolous.

Clubs in Houston are allowed to operate at 50% capacity. But fire marshals cleared Spire and cited the business for blocking exits. A spokesman for the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said events held at that venue are under investigation for potential public health order violations.

"If the investigation finds evidence of a violation, the agency could assess a penalty," the spokesman said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.