Randy Rogers and wife expecting baby after losing newborn in 2015

Randy Rogers is destined to be a ‘girl dad.’ During a chat at the 2017 Grammy Block Party at SXSW, the singer revealed to Taste of Country that he and wife Chelsea are expecting another little girl this May.

“Baby due May 19 — another little girl,” Rogers shares, adding that his family is doing well. “Fingers crossed.”

The couple’s third daughter, Rumer Rain, died six days after her birth in 2015 due to a rare genetic disorder called nonketotic hyperglycinemia (NKH). Rogers has two older daughters, Isabel and River.

The Randy Rogers Band singer and his wife are currently narrowing down R names for their new bundle — he likes “Rebel,” she likes “Remy” — but he jokes that perhaps “Randi” is an option.

“I’m gonna have an all-girl band — make them do some punk rock or something,” he says of his girls.

Rogers’ Nothing Shines Like Neon album was released in January 2016, but didn’t touch on the loss of his daughter or his other children. “I’ve never written a song for any of my girls and I don’t know that I could start now,” he told Taste of Country last year. “It has to be perfect. It has to be timeless. It has to be a part of their lives.”

He is currently working on a number of new projects, including one he says is “top secret.” His latest single, “Tequila Eyes” — from the Nothing Shines Like Neon album — was released in January. A full interview from Taste of Country’s chat with the frontman is to come.