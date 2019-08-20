'Rambo: Last Blood' teaser trailer revealed by Sylvester Stallone: 'He will end it'

Sylvester Stallone shared an intense, blood-soaked teaser for his upcoming movie “Rambo: Last Blood” that flashes back to the first films in the iconic franchise.

The 73-year-old actor shared the brief teaser on Instagram, where he set up what appears to be the fifth and final installment in the franchise.

“!!! THE NEW TEASER. !!!! “HE DID NOT START IT , BUT HE WILL END IT,” Stallone wrote.

The footage is mostly made up of quick cuts between action sequences previously revealed in the first teaser trailer for the movie. However, the video presents a little more plot as to what drives John Rambo on a violent mission of vengeance this time around.

“I finally came home to defend the only family I’ve ever known. All she’s got is me. She’s coming home,” says the character. “You started this. I’ll end it. I’m going to tear you apart.”

It seems someone close to Rambo will be kidnapped in the film, driving him to track her down the only way he knows.

Split into all the action are clips from the previous four movies in the “Rambo” franchise that highlight just how far the actor has come in terms of showing off his skill with guns, a blade, a bow and arrow and good old-fashioned fisticuffs.

Stallone teased the release days ago with an image of himself as Rambo in the latest film sitting on a horse, seemingly covered head-to-toe in blood.

“Rambo: Last Blood” is scheduled to hit theaters on September 20.