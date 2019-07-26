Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dolph Lundgren joke around in hilarious Instagram video: 'Men that refuse to grow up'

Reunited again!

Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dolph Lundgren recently got together for an event at the "Terminator: Dark Fate" star's home, according to Schwarzenegger -- and what ensued was a hilarious video of the three actors.

In a brief clip, the stars are seen laughing and smiling while huddling around Stallone's phone.

"My hand looks better than your face," the "Rocky" icon teased Schwarzenegger, before adding: "I want my face covered!"

Of course, the 71-year-old former governor of California couldn't help but respond, "Sly thinks his hand looks better than my face? Look at how handsome I am."

Schwarzenegger then puts his arm around Lundgren, 61, and praised the actor: "Look at Dolph! Look at this beauty here!

"You cannot stand it to have so many beautiful guys around him!" he added of Stallone.

Before ending the video, Stallone, 73, joked: "We are aging so well ... like a couple of saddles in the desert.

"Keep pushing guys," he told his fans.

Stallone also admitted in the caption of the cheeky clip that the stars are three men who "refuse to grow up."

"Actually why bother??? We’re having fun! Grow old UNgracfullly!!!!!! @schwarzenegger @dolphlundgren," he added.

The actors are all apart of the "Expendables" franchise, while Lundgren and Stallone famously co-starred in "Rocky: IV."