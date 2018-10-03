'Rambo' star Sylvester Stallone reveals the fifth film's new look

"Rambo" is getting a makeover according to the film's legendary star, Sylvester Stallone.

On Tuesday, Stallone took to Instagram reveal the new look for the upcoming installment of the iconic film series.

The actor revealed that "Rambo" will take on a Western theme after sharing a photo of himself clad in a cowboy hat, a grey, plaid shirt and gloves. Stallone captioned the Instagram image, "Tonight we start filming..."

He later shared another photo of himself decked out in full Western gear complete with cowboy boots while on top of a horse and said, "Comes a Horseman Wild and Free. @rambomovie #rambo5."

In addition to sharing backstage footage from the new film, the 72-year-old actor who first starred as John Rambo in 1982, has also shared videos of himself getting into shape for the role.

A week ago, the "Rambo" star posted an Instagram video of his intense workout with the caption, “Leaving to start Rambo in about five days!! Even though I hate it, all Serious and balanced strength starts with the abs…Fire in the gut!"

After starring in the first "Rambo" film entitled, "First Blood," the actor reprised the role three years later in a second movie, "Rambo: First Blood Part II." Following the second installment and the success of the film, Stallone went on to make "Rambo III" and "Rambo."

But it's not just the "Rambo"film series keeping the famous actor busy. The father of five has also starred in the "Rocky" spinoff films, "Creed" and "Creed 2."

Stallone finally won his first Golden Globe award for "Creed" in 2016 and in his speech, the actor credited his big win to his iconic film character.

He said, “I want to thank my imaginary friend Rock Balboa for being the best friend I ever had.”