Cops push back after Rainn Wilson claimed poor response to noose found in friend's yard

Los Angeles cops are pushing back on a social-media shaming from actor Rainn Wilson.

“The Office” actor slammed police last week in an Instagram post to his 1.6 million followers after a pal, who is black, allegedly found a noose left in their front yard.

Wilson included an image of the noose and wrote that responding officers had asked the family, “What’s the big deal?”

“’What’s the big deal?’ Well, officer, the noose is the symbol of lynching which was used to hang thousands of African Americans, especially by the Klan,” Wilson’s wrote.

Wilson’s got it all wrong, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ.

The cops are investigating the incident as a hate crime and have been looking for surveillance video to help in their hunt for the perp, they said.

No video has turned up so far but a source told TMZ authorities take incidents like these “very seriously, especially in today’s climate.”

