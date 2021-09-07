Radiohead set to reissue 'Kid A' and 'Amnesiac' in a combined new album with unreleased songs

Radiohead revealed the band is reissuing two of its albums, "Kid A" and "Amnesiac," in a new album along with unreleased songs.

The rock band announced the news on Twitter Tuesday.

"We humbly submit KID A MNESIA to you," the band tweeted.

"It's a coming of age for Kid A & Amnesiac and it's joined by a new album, Kid Amnesiae, a memory palace of half-remembered, half-forgotten sessions & unreleased material. All three come out together on November 5th."

ABBA TO RELEASE ‘VOYAGE,' ITS FIRST STUDIO ALBUM IN 40 YEARS

"Kid Amnesiae" will feature unreleased songs that were recorded between 1999 and 2000. The album will be put out on Nov. 5 by XL Recording.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

As part of the announcement, Radiohead shared part of the never-before-heard song, "If You Say The Word."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The release will mark the 20th and 21st anniversary of each album. "Kid A" was released in 2000 and "Amnesiac" was released in 2001.