Radiohead set to reissue 'Kid A' and 'Amnesiac' in a combined new album with unreleased songs

The unreleased songs were previously recorded between 1999 and 2000

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Radiohead revealed the band is reissuing two of its albums, "Kid A" and "Amnesiac," in a new album along with unreleased songs.

The rock band announced the news on Twitter Tuesday.

"We humbly submit KID A MNESIA to you," the band tweeted.

"It's a coming of age for Kid A & Amnesiac and it's joined by a new album, Kid Amnesiae, a memory palace of half-remembered, half-forgotten sessions & unreleased material. All three come out together on November 5th."

Radiohead is releasing a combined album featuring unreleased songs to celebrate the 20th and 21st anniversary of two albums, ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac.’

Radiohead is releasing a combined album featuring unreleased songs to celebrate the 20th and 21st anniversary of two albums, ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac.’ (Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

"Kid Amnesiae" will feature unreleased songs that were recorded between 1999 and 2000. The album will be put out on Nov. 5 by XL Recording.

As part of the announcement, Radiohead shared part of the never-before-heard song, "If You Say The Word."

The release will mark the 20th and 21st anniversary of each album. "Kid A" was released in 2000 and "Amnesiac" was released in 2001.

