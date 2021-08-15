Rachel Bloom reveals she underwent breast reduction surgery: 'I already feel more comfortable'

Rachel Bloom no longer has heavy boobs.

The "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" star had breast reduction surgery recently, sharing the news on social media. Bloom, 34, explained that her decision to have a reduction was due to her breasts changing drastically after she got pregnant and then started nursing.

Not only did they grow in size and texture, but Bloom’s boobs also caused neck pain and other ailments.

"I started to get underboob rashes, shoulder grooving (when your bra strap digs into your skin), neck issues and night sweats (I couldn’t fall asleep unless I had a pillow in BETWEEN my breasts)," the actress wrote on Instagram.

Bloom said her breasts were normally a DD/DDD cup size but that they jumped to a G after she got pregnant.

She went on to share that she met with three different doctors before deciding on the one she was most comfortable with performing the reduction surgery.

"My request was to just go back to my pre-pregnancy size (if not maybe a little bit smaller)," Bloom said.

Bloom’s "after" photo shows her still smiling post-op while wearing a compression vest and laying in bed.

"I’m still healing so we’ll see what happens," Bloom wrote under the photos on Instagram. "But I already feel more comfortable and relieved."

Prior to the reduction surgery, Bloom sang about her breasts in a song on "My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend." The song was called "Heavy Boobs," and lyrics were inspired by Bloom’s own personal experiences.