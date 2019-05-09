R. Kelly pays $62,000 in back child support to ex-wife

R. Kelly's attorney has given a $62,000 check to the singer's ex-wife to bring Kelly's child support payments up to date.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the payment was made during a hearing Wednesday in Chicago. It comes weeks after Kelly was locked up because he hadn't paid more than $161,000 that he owed. He was released from jail days later after he raised the money.

The issue of Kelly's back child support came up after he was charged in February with 10 counts of sexual abuse pertaining to three girls and one woman. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Earlier Wednesday, another judge ordered a default judgment against Kelly to be vacated and allowed that lawsuit to proceed. It was brought by one of the four accusers. The judge restored the lawsuit after one of Kelly's attorneys explained that the singer never responded to being served because he's illiterate and couldn't read the documents.