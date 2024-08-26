Queens of the Stone Age cancel 2024 concerts as frontman Josh Homme receives ‘essential medical care’

Rockers Queens of the Stone Age are canceling the rest of their 2024 concerts.

The band shared a statement on social media explaining, "QOTSA regret to announce the cancelation and/or postponement of all remaining 2024 shows."

It continued, noting founding member and lead singer and guitarist Josh Homme "has been given no choice but to prioritize his health and to receive essential medical care through the remainder of the year."

"Josh and the QOTSA family are so thankful for your support and the time we were able to spend together over the last year. Hope to see you all again in 2025," the statement concluded.

The cancelation comes over a month after the band had to call off several European tour dates so Homme could "return to the United States immediately for emergency surgery."

"Every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue," their statement said.

The "Mosquito Song" band directed fans to information for refunds, and shared in the caption of the post their own frustrations, writing, "Queens are gutted we aren’t able to play for you. We apologize for any inconvenience and share in your frustration and disappointment."

Homme revealed in a 2023 interview with Revolver Magazine he had been diagnosed with cancer a year prior. He didn’t specify what kind, saying only that he had a successful surgery to remove it.

"I never say it can’t get any worse. I never say that, and I wouldn’t advise it. But I do say it can get better," Homme told the outlet. "Cancer is just the cherry on top of an interesting time period, you know? I’m extremely thankful that I’ll get through this, and I’ll look back at this as something that’s f---ed up — but will have made me better. I’m cool with that. There’s a lot of stuff I want to do. And there’s a lot of people I want to do that with."

Queens of the Stone Age have released eight studio albums, with their latest being 2023’s "In Times New Roman."

The band is not alone in having to cancel shows for health reasons.

Earlier this year, Aerosmith announced they are officially retiring from touring, due to lead singer Steven Tyler's vocal issues.

"As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury," a statement from the band read read. "We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision — as a band of brothers — to retire from the touring stage."