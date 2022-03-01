Expand / Collapse search
Queen Elizabeth II
Published

Queen Elizabeth holds virtual audiences after COVID-19 symptoms

The British monarch held two virtual audiences after more than a week of suffering cold-like symptoms from COVID-19

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
Queen Elizabeth II held two virtual audiences on Tuesday, suggesting she is recovering from COVID-19.

Buckingham Palace said the British monarch held virtual sessions with the ambassadors of Chad and Andorra. The 95-year-old canceled several sessions last week after more than a week of suffering cold-like symptoms caused by the coronavirus.

The queen’s diagnosis caused worry among officials and the public. The palace’s Feb. 20 announcement that Elizabeth tested positive prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain’s political spectrum.

QUEEN ELIZABETH POSTPONES IN-PERSON EVENT AT WINDSOR AMID RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II appears on a screen via videolink from Windsor Castle, during a virtual audience to receive Chad's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Kedella Younous Hamidi, at Buckingham Palace in London on March 1, 2022.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II appears on a screen via videolink from Windsor Castle, during a virtual audience to receive Chad's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Kedella Younous Hamidi, at Buckingham Palace in London on March 1, 2022. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP) (Photo by VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The palace has declined to offer day-to-day commentary on the monarch’s health, citing her right to privacy. However, palace officials noted that Elizabeth, who is fully vaccinated and has had a booster shot, would continue with "light" duties at Windsor Castle.

During her recovery, Elizabeth was able to hold her weekly audience by telephone with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

On Sunday, Elizabeth met with Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children at Frogmore House, which is on the Windsor Castle estate, the U.K.’s DailyMail reported. Princess Beatrice and her 5-month-old daughter Sienna were reportedly in attendance. The palace declined to give Fox News Digital commentary about the reported get-together.

The queen's virtual appearance suggested she is recovering from COVID-19.

The queen's virtual appearance suggested she is recovering from COVID-19. (Photo by VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Frogmore House is a favorite spot for the queen, who regularly walks her dogs in a nearby park, People magazine reported. It is near Frogmore Cottage where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry originally resided before they stepped back as senior members of the British royal family.

Princess Eugenie, who has been at the property with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August, was not home when the queen visited, the outlet shared.

The queen’s granddaughter and her family recently traveled to the U.S. to visit the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their home in California.

Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, which marks 70 years on the throne.

Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, which marks 70 years on the throne. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The queen, who is the country’s longest-reigning monarch, has a series of engagements coming up as she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.

She is due to attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14, and then a March 26 memorial service, also at the Abbey, for her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last April at age 99.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

