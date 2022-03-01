Queen Elizabeth holds virtual audiences after COVID-19 symptoms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Queen Elizabeth II held two virtual audiences on Tuesday, suggesting she is recovering from COVID-19.

Buckingham Palace said the British monarch held virtual sessions with the ambassadors of Chad and Andorra. The 95-year-old canceled several sessions last week after more than a week of suffering cold-like symptoms caused by the coronavirus.

The queen’s diagnosis caused worry among officials and the public. The palace’s Feb. 20 announcement that Elizabeth tested positive prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain’s political spectrum.

The palace has declined to offer day-to-day commentary on the monarch’s health, citing her right to privacy. However, palace officials noted that Elizabeth, who is fully vaccinated and has had a booster shot, would continue with "light" duties at Windsor Castle.

During her recovery, Elizabeth was able to hold her weekly audience by telephone with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

On Sunday, Elizabeth met with Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children at Frogmore House, which is on the Windsor Castle estate, the U.K.’s DailyMail reported. Princess Beatrice and her 5-month-old daughter Sienna were reportedly in attendance. The palace declined to give Fox News Digital commentary about the reported get-together.

Frogmore House is a favorite spot for the queen, who regularly walks her dogs in a nearby park, People magazine reported. It is near Frogmore Cottage where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry originally resided before they stepped back as senior members of the British royal family.

Princess Eugenie, who has been at the property with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August, was not home when the queen visited, the outlet shared.

The queen’s granddaughter and her family recently traveled to the U.S. to visit the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their home in California.

The queen, who is the country’s longest-reigning monarch, has a series of engagements coming up as she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.

She is due to attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14, and then a March 26 memorial service, also at the Abbey, for her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last April at age 99.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.