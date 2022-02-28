Queen Elizabeth postpones in-person event at Windsor amid Russia-Ukraine war

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Queen Elizabeth has postponed a diplomatic reception at the advice of the UK's Foreign Secretary amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The British monarch will no longer hold the event that was scheduled for March 2 at Windsor Castle. The queen and additional members of the royal family were set to meet with hundreds of diplomats.

"The Queen has accepted the Foreign Secretary's advice that the Diplomatic Reception at Windsor on Wednesday 2nd March should be postponed," the statement from Buckingham Palace read.

However, the queen spoke to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson by phone last week, sparking an encouraging sign of her recovery.

The monarch’s age, COVID-19 diagnosis, and a health scare last year have caused worry among officials and the public. Her positive test for the coronavirus prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain’s political spectrum.

The queen, who is the country’s longest-reigning monarch, has a series of engagements coming up as she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.

She is due to attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14, and then a March 26 memorial service, also at the Abbey, for her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last April at age 99.