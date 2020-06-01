Queen Elizabeth pictured for the first time outside since coronavirus quarantine

Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Queen Elizabeth II was pictured horseback riding on the grounds of Windsor Castle over the weekend in snapshots shared by the official Royal Family account on Sunday.

In the pictures, the 94-year-old monarch is seen riding a 14-year-old Fell Pony named Fern. The post also shows several, older photos of Queen Elizabeth with horses.

"The Queen is pictured riding Fern -- a 14 year-old Fell Pony -- in Windsor Home Park this weekend," the caption reads. "Her Majesty has enjoyed riding since childhood and is closely involved with the welfare of the horses she owns for breeding, riding and racing."

According to the BBC, this is the first time Queen Elizabeth -- who reportedly regularly rides on the grounds of Windsor -- has been seen since the coronavirus quarantine started. The last public photo taken of the queen was in March, which showed her being driven away, leaving Buckingham Palace.

Last month, it was reported that the queen has been making the most of her time in quarantine. At the time, sources said she's been enjoying herself in the company of her husband, Prince Philip.

“One of the nicest things for the queen is that she is getting to spend more time with her husband than she usually would,” a friend told Vanity Fair. “They have dinner together in the evenings and I imagine the queen is of the generation where she dresses for dinner. She is riding out every day and is making the most of this time.”

Palace aides also confirmed to the outlet that the queen is still holding her weekly phone calls with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who recovered from the novel virus in April.

Additionally, Prince Harry and Prince William's grandmother has been enjoying the daily horse rides around the property. An insider told the magazine she is "in excellent spirits."

Despite her time away from Buckingham Palace, the queen made a rare televised address in April, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, in which she offered a message of hope for her native country.

