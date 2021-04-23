Queen Elizabeth ‘knows things will come right in the end’ for her family despite personal drama, source says

Queen Elizabeth II is no stranger to facing challenges as a reigning monarch. But in her eyes, things always work themselves out.

"She has been through so many difficult times," a royal insider told People magazine on Friday. "She knows things will come right in the end."

The 95-year-old’s former palace press secretary Charles Anson agreed and told the outlet that she "absorbs things quietly."

The most recent royal shakeup involved her grandsons Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William. A year after they last saw each other, the princes put their fraught relationship aside as they said farewell to their grandfather on Saturday.

Prince Philip, who was married to Elizabeth for 73 years, passed away on April 9 at age 99.

After the funeral service concluded, Harry, 36, and William, 38, were seen chatting and walking together. It was the first time the brothers had been together in public since Harry stood down from royal duties and moved to the U.S. with his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie in early 2020.

Tensions between Harry and William came to the fore after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave a tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey in March. The couple portrayed the royal family as indifferent to the former American actress's mental health struggles, and Harry described his relationship with William as "space at the moment."

During the funeral, which was attended by only 30 people because of coronavirus restrictions, Harry and William sat opposite each other. Afterward, Harry, William and his wife Kate Middleton strolled together outside the chapel. Moments later, the brothers walked together alone while Middleton, 39, spoke to Zara Tindall, another grandchild of Elizabeth's.

Rumors of a rift between the brothers — William, the heir, and Harry, the "spare" — have rumbled at least since 2019. That’s when Harry and Markle separated from the Royal Foundation, originally set up as the brothers’ joint charitable venture, to set up their own platform. That year, Harry said he loved his brother dearly but they were "on different paths" and have "good days" and "bad days."

Many believe that William was angered and hurt by Harry’s decision to speak so publicly about the royal family’s issues during the Winfrey interview. In one explosive allegation, they said a family member — not the queen or Philip — had expressed "concerns" about Archie’s possible skin color before he was born. Markle, 39, is biracial.

Days after the interview aired, William insisted "we are very much not a racist family," and said he had not spoken to Harry since the broadcast.

It’s unclear whether the passing of their grandfather will help the brothers heal their rift. Harry has since returned to Markle, who is pregnant, as well as their son Archie, in California.

The brothers are expected to reunite once more this summer.

A statue of Princess Diana, commissioned by the brothers in 2017 will be installed on what would have been her 60th birthday, BBC News previously reported. It will be unveiled on July 1st and the princes are scheduled to reunite at Kensington Palace for the occasion.

According to the outlet, the princes said they hoped the permanent sculpture would help all those who visit Kensington Palace to "reflect on her life and her legacy."

"Our mother touched so many loves," the pair added.

Diana passed away in 1997 at age 36 from injuries she sustained in a Paris car crash. William was 15 and Harry was 12 at the time.

During the interview with Winfrey, Harry said he will "always be there" for his brother despite their differences.

"I love William to bits," Harry said. "He's my brother. We've been through hell together. But we are on different paths."

"Time heals all things, hopefully," he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.