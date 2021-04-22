Queen Elizabeth II receives subtle tribute from Kate Middleton as monarch turns 95

Kate Middleton made sure a part of Queen Elizabeth II was with her during a surprise outing on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, paid a subtle tribute to the Queen on her 95th birthday by donning a pair of diamond and pearl earrings she borrowed from the monarch as she and Prince William, 38, visited 282 (East Ham) Squadron, Air Training Corps in East London.

The Queen first wore the heirloom earrings in 1977 when she celebrated her silver jubilee and has loaned them to Middleton on various occasions.

Still bereaving Prince Philip’s death on April 9 -- and days after the family laid him to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday --Middleton and William both wore black to carry on in remembrance of the Queen’s late husband of 73 years.

The mother of three also wore the Queen's Bahrain Pearl Earrings, made from pearls gifted to Elizabeth II on the event of her wedding to Philip in 1947.

Further extending their ties to the late Duke of Edinburgh on Wednesday, William and Middleton’s visit to the Air Training Corps in East London was significant in the respect that Philip had served as Air Commodore-in-Chief of the Air Training Corps for 63 years until 2015, when he passed the military patronage on to Middleton, who became Honorary Air Commandant.