Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Which family members have been buried in the Royal Vault?

On September 19, 2022, funeral services took place for Queen Elizabeth II. Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning British monarch in history died on September 8, 2022, when she was 96 years old.

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was brought to St George's Chapel and was lowered into the Royal Vault with her beloved Prince Philip, who passed on April 9, 2021.

Her state funeral came ahead of a private service held for the family, where both Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip will be relocated to King George VI Memorial Chapel, where her parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret rest. She will be buried next to her husband Prince Philip, who she was married to for 73 years.

The Royal Vault is located beneath St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle and has served as a resting place for many royals. The construction of St George's Chapel started in 1475 by Edward IV and was finished in 1528 by Henry VIII.

As of now, the family members that are in the Royal Vault are Princess Amelia, the stillborn son of Princess Charlotte, Princess Charlotte, Queen Charlotte, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, King George III, Prince Alfred, Prince Octavius, Princess Elizabeth, Prince Frederick, Duke of York, King George IV, the stillborn daughter of Prince Ernest Augustus, King William IV, Princess Sophia, Queen Adelaide, Prince Frederick of Schleswig-Holstein, King George V of Hanover, Victoria von Pawel Rammingen, Princess Mary Adelaide, Duchess of Teck, Prince Francis, Duke of Teck, Princess Frederika of Hanover, Prince Adolphus, Duke of Cambridge and Princess Augusta, Duchess of Cambridge.

Another location where royals are buried is King George VI Memorial Chapel, also located at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. This is the place where King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret are buried. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip will also be placed here during a private funeral service, where she and her husband will be laid to rest with her parents and her sister Princess Margaret.