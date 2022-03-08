Expand / Collapse search
Royals
Published

Queen Elizabeth II receives International Women’s Day tribute from members of the royal family

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall celebrate the Queen

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Queen Elizabeth II received warm wishes from members of the royal family on Tuesday. 

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, all took part in recognizing the Queen on International Women’s Day. 

"Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and Head of State, The Queen's extraordinary reign has been longer than any other monarch in British history – inspiring a nation and dedicating her life to the service of the Commonwealth and its people," the caption read

The royal couples recognized the Queen’s "inspiring" leadership in a seven-picture post, each one representing a decade she’s held the throne. 

The family included a personal photo of the Queen with her late husband, Prince Philip, with a few of their great-grandchildren. 

The tribute comes shortly after Queen Elizabeth II held her first in-person meeting since battling COVID-19. 

The Queen met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday at Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace. 

"This afternoon The Queen received the Prime Minister of Canada, @JustinTrudeau, for an Audience at Windsor Castle," the official Twitter account wrote. 

Due to the privacy of the audiences, a spokesperson for Queen Elizabeth II could not comment on what was discussed during the meeting. 

Trudeau traveled to the United Kingdom on Sunday. The prime minister informed his social media followers that he was heading to the country to "further support" the people of Ukraine as Russia invades the country. 

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin labeled the attack a "special military operation." 

Queen Elizabeth II has not publicly spoken out about the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, but did reportedly donate to Ukraine, the U.K. charity Disasters Emergency Committee claimed.

However, other royals have spoken on the matter. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Charles have all condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

