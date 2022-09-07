Queen Elizabeth II cancels a meeting after doctors advised her to rest following a busy day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Queen Elizabeth II decided to postpone a meeting with senior government officials on Wednesday after experiencing a full day of activities the day before.

On Tuesday, the queen spent the day at her summer residence in Scotland appointing the new prime minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss. The 96-year-old queen oversaw an entire day’s worth of activities, involving the symbolic transfer of power to Truss.

After the big day, the queen’s doctor advised her to take it easy and rest, and the queen listened.

"After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors' advice to rest," the palace said in a statement. "This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged."

At this Privy Council meeting, Truss would have been able to take her oath as First Lord of the Treasury and her new cabinet members would have been sworn in. The meeting was not canceled forever though and has just been temporarily postponed until the queen is feeling more up to it.

While this most recent setback doesn’t require the queen to be hospitalized, it might cause concern for her admirers, as this isn’t the first time in recent history she has either postponed or chosen not to attend certain events.

The queen has been experiencing episodes of mobility issues and has been walking with a cane since October 2021. In November 2021, the monarch decided against attending a Remembrance Day ceremony because she was suffering from a sprained back.

In early 2022, the palace announced the queen had contracted COVID-19, stating, "Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week."

While the queen was able to attend three events celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, she was notably absent from many of the celebration’s events.

The queen has been taking a step back from many of her royal duties and instead giving her son and future king, Prince Charles, more responsibilities. Her grandson, Prince William, has also taken on more responsibility and making appearances as a senior royal.

The queen officially became England's longest reigning British monarch in 2015 when she exceeded her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria’s reign and continues to break that record until today. She has now been on the throne for 70 years and holds the record for second-longest reigning monarch in the world, second only to French King Louis XIV who ruled for 72 years.

She ascended the throne at the age of 25 when her father, King George VI, died in 1952.