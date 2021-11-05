Queen Elizabeth flies to Sandringham by helicopter with doctor’s approval: report

Keep calm and carry on – that seems to be Queen Elizabeth II’s mantra these days.

The reigning monarch flew by helicopter from Windsor Castle to Sandringham on Thursday with doctor’s approval, The Telegraph reported.

The 95-year-old’s Norfolk home, located about 100 miles north of London, is traditionally used by the queen during her winter break or the holidays with the rest of the royal family.

In late October, Buckingham Palace confirmed the queen was advised by doctors to rest for at least the next two weeks and only take on light duties with zero traveling.

The decision came days after she underwent medical tests and spent a night at London’s King Edward VII’s Hospital, her first in eight years.

Elizabeth has continued to work since then and will press on with desk-based duties, but will skip the Nov. 13 Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, an event meant to honor the British and Commonwealth men and women who have fought wars, disasters and pandemics to protect and defend the nation.

"However, it remains the queen’s firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November," the palace said.

The queen has long enjoyed robust health and is said to hate having people make a fuss. But she has reluctantly accepted advice to cut back on her blistering schedule in recent weeks.

She canceled a trip to mark 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland on Oct. 20. That was followed only days later by the announcement that she would not appear at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow — a great disappointment to Britain’s Conservative government, which was hoping to stress the importance of the two-week meeting to save the Earth from uncontrollable global warming.

In addition to using a walking cane, Elizabeth was also reportedly advised by doctors to give up cocktails and horse riding.

Still, that hasn’t stopped the royal from keeping busy. She was seen making a jovial video call with The Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry last Friday. And on Monday, Elizabeth was spotted driving solo around the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch, is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne — next year.