Queen Elizabeth celebrated by Prince William, Kate Middleton one year after death: 'Extraordinary life'

The royal family are keeping the memory of Queen Elizabeth II close to their hearts one year after her death.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch died September 8, 2022, at Balmoral, her beloved Scottish estate. She was 96.

King Charles III, Prince William and wife Kate Middleton marked the first year since the queen’s death with heartfelt messages to honor Her late Majesty.

The Prince and Princess of Wales honored the queen’s legacy on social media with a series of photos.

"Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C," the royal couple penned on Instagram.

Several photos of the British monarch showed her smiling, as she dressed in colorful regal outfits and posed next to her favorite animals, corgis.

They also shared a photo of Queen Elizabeth posing with her numerous grandchildren on a big couch. The final photo shared by Prince William and Princess Catherine shows the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. King Charles and Britain’s longest-reigning monarch are accompanied by Will and Kate's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

With gun salutes and tolling bells, Britain is marking the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of King Charles III, who remembered his mother as a symbol of stability during her 70-year reign.

Charles and Camilla are observing the anniversary at the family estate in Scotland and attended a service of remembrance at a small church nearby, where the late queen worshiped.

The queen’s death triggered an outpouring of national mourning as hundreds of thousands of people filed past her coffin to honor the only monarch most had ever known.

"People across the U.K. — whether they had the good fortune to meet Her Late Majesty or not — will be reflecting today on what she meant to them and the example she set for us all," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.

Military units commemorated the king’s accession to the throne by firing salutes at the Tower of London on the east side of the capital and Green Park near Buckingham Palace.

On Thursday, the queen's son, King Charles honored his late mother with a public message honoring her "long life" and "devoted service."

"In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us," Charles said in both an audio message and a signed note on Balmoral Castle stationary.

"I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all."

The 74-year-old immediately acceded to the throne upon his mother’s death on September 8, 2022, and had his official coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, honored Queen Elizabeth II in several photos on social media.

"You were a wonderful friend, a mentor, a second mother to me and grandmother to my daughters who share so much of your courage and heart. You will always be loved and missed by our family and our nation," Ferguson wrote in her Instagram caption.

Ferguson, famously known as "Fergie," accompanied her heartfelt message with a photo of the British monarch at a very young age. Queen Elizabeth shines bright in yellow and is seen smiling with a bouquet of flowers.

Fergie additionally shared a photo of her with Queen Elizabeth’s corgis as they were gifted to her after her death.

"As we mourn a year on, we also celebrate the wonderful times we shared with Her Late Majesty the Queen. She entrusted me with the care of her corgis Sandy and Muick and I am delighted to say they are thriving," Ferguson penned on social media.

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Ferguson gave Her Majesty two of her favorite breed of dogs two years ago after her late husband, Prince Philip, died in April 2021, in efforts to lift her spirits.

Ferguson and Prince Andrew’s daughter, Princess Eugenie, also paid tribute to her late grandmother.

"Thinking of you today. Missing you so much but remembering what a life of service, love and dedication to everyone and to your family, who loved you so very much. Forever grateful to you. And always in my heart," Eugenie shared on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Queen Elizabeth sitting together on a wooden bench.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco and the Associated Press contributed to this report.