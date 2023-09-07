King Charles remembers Queen Elizabeth’s ‘long life, devoted service’ in message 1 year since her death

King Charles III marked the first year since his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s death with a public message honoring her "long life" and "devoted service."

"In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us," Charles said in both an audio message and signed note on Balmoral Castle stationary.

"I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all."

The 74-year-old immediately acceded to the throne upon his mother’s death Sept. 8, 2022, and had his official coronation at Westminster Abbey May 6.

The queen was 96 years old when she died and had just celebrated her diamond jubilee, making 70 years on the throne.

The queen died at her beloved Balmoral estate, where Charles and Camilla are currently enjoying their end-of-summer retreat. The late queen and senior royals have traditionally gone to the Scottish home each August for their annual summer holiday, a rare respite from public duty and scrutiny.

Charles also released an official portrait of the queen taken at Buckingham Palace in 1968 by famed British photographer Cecil Beaton.

The queen’s funeral was held Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey after her coffin processed from Balmoral to Westminster Hall for a lying in state, where mourners waited up to a dozen hours to say their final goodbyes to Her Majesty.

After the funeral, she was laid to rest next to Prince Philip, who died in 2021 at 99, at the royal chapel at Windsor Castle.