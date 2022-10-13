Queen Consort Camilla is ‘upset’ for King Charles as Prince Harry’s memoir looms over royal family: author

Queen Consort Camilla is said to be "very upset" for her husband King Charles III, whose relationship with his youngest son Prince Harry is allegedly strained.

The claim was made by British author Angela Levin, who has written a new book titled "Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort." The book explores how Camilla transformed herself into one of the key members of the royal family. Levin spent four months with the Queen Consort in 2015 while on assignment, and she has since spoken to numerous palace insiders and sources who are close to the 75-year-old.

Levin claimed that the palace is wary of what Harry will reveal in his upcoming memoir. In 2021, Random House announced that they were expecting to release the book late in 2022. Many have speculated the 38-year-old will criticize his stepmother, who is still blamed by some for the breakdown of his parent's marriage.

"I know she’s been very upset for King Charles," Levin told Fox News Digital. "He’s been very hurt by the things that Harry has said, but he loves Harry. Any parent would understand that you can love your child, but you don’t really like what they’re doing or how they’re behaving. But you can’t stop loving them because [that’s] your child. And I think she helps the king feel a bit better about these things."

"It's believed that if he continues with his memoirs that there will be some really unpleasant things about her there," Levin shared. "She absolutely doesn’t deserve it. A doctor told me that sometimes when people are very stressed, very angry, very upset, they look for someone else to blame for their situation. And maybe, this is me talking, not the specialist… but he’s [clearly] unhappy with the royal family. If you look at him, he looks resentful. He looks angry. And it’s very sad. He wanted to leave. [Queen Elizabeth] didn’t ask him to leave. He wanted to leave, be free and live in privacy."

In 2018, the British prince married Meghan Markle, an American actress. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes toward the former "Suits" star. After moving to California with their two children, the couple gave an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Harry confirmed rumors that he and his brother Prince William had been growing apart, saying "the relationship is ‘space’ at the moment" — though he added that "time heals all things, hopefully." Harry also told Winfrey, 68, that his father had not accepted his calls for a time.

Then came the real shocker. The couple revealed that before the birth of their first child, an unidentified member of the royal family had expressed concern about how dark his skin might be. Days after the broadcast, William told reporters that "we are very much not a racist family." Harry later confirmed that the family member in question was not Queen Elizabeth II or his grandfather Prince Philip, which further sparked speculation.

"I wrote Prince Harry’s biography in 2018," Levin explained. "I spent 15 months with him, so I know him. He changed completely once Meghan was there. He was the man or young boy people would go to who tried to bring the family together if there was any argument. Family, he said to me, was very important… but that didn’t last. He’s criticized everyone. [He said] they’re all trapped. And William is trapped in the royal family."

"He found the woman he loves, which is wonderful for everyone," Levin continued. "He’s got two children, one of each. He’s terrific with children. He was thrilled to have children. He’s got a house with 16 bathrooms and goodness knows how many bedrooms. So you’d think he should be happy. He can make money out of anything he likes, but he’s very resentful about the royal family."

Levin pointed out that Camilla’s relationship with Harry was not always strained. He previously described how she made his father "very, very happy, which is the most important."

"William and I love her to bits," Harry once said. "To be honest with you, she’s always been very close to me and William… she’s not the wicked stepmother. I’ll say that right now."

Levin said that Camilla simply wanted to be "a good friend" to Harry and William, 40, not a replacement for their mother Princess Diana, who passed away in 1997 at age 36.

"She’s very funny, she’s quick-witted, she’s very kind – she also knows her place," said Levin. "She didn’t for a second want to take over as their next mother. She didn’t even want to be like their mother. She wanted to be a good friend. She had her own children and grandchildren. She wasn’t desperate to try and tell them what to do… She talked to them about the outside world. She would talk to them about their schooling… but she never interfered with them and Charles. She would want to get close, but she wouldn’t try and force it. She just wanted to be herself."

Levin claimed that Harry’s relationship with Camilla became strained following his marriage to Markle, 41, in 2018. Camilla, once an outsider, attempted to offer the duchess a helping hand as a newcomer to the royal family, but Levin alleged her efforts went unnoticed.

"She… helped [Kate Middleton] because she came from an upper-middle-class family and doesn’t have any royal blood in her veins," Levin claimed. "She explained some of the things about protocol, some of which sounded extremely old fashion and boring, but Catherine was very grateful… It was very helpful for her. [Camilla] tried to do the same for Meghan because she liked her a lot… [Camilla and Charles] felt she brought fresh air to the royal family. But [Meghan] wasn’t interested… A friend said to me she couldn’t believe it. That she was completely uninvolved… There are lots of other stories where she didn’t show her gratitude."

According to Levin, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to speak out publicly about the struggles they endured within the palace have been "a terrible wound" for the royals. While members of the family are allegedly wary of what the couple could say next, Levin insisted that Camilla "would never have a non-existent relationship" with them.

"She’s not someone who holds a grudge," said Levin. "Not at all. Not even about the terrible things she was called and how she was treated early on when she was with then-Prince Charles. I think she would never close the door on family. I think she’s in a neutral place, and she’s always been there. She’s not someone who goes around complaining. She’s not someone who feels negative about people just because they’ve been rude to her. She’s very patient and tolerant. [In terms of accepting them back], she would see it very much as her husband’s decision… she wouldn’t interfere."

Levin noted that as long as the couple continues to publicly speak out, the journey to healing between both families will be a long one.

"I was very fond of Harry when I spent some time with him in 2017-2018," said Levin. "This is a very new and very different Harry. I don’t like family rifts, but I don’t think it’s my position to say what they should do and how they should do it. But I do know that you can’t build a relationship with someone you can’t trust… [It’s] never going to work."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.