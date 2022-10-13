Expand / Collapse search
Queen Consort Camilla is ‘upset’ for King Charles as Prince Harry’s memoir looms over royal family: author

Royal biographer Angela Levin has written a new book about how the Queen Consort transformed herself from outcast to influential wife of King Charles

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
Royal biographer Angela Levin, author of 'Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort,' spoke to Fox News Digital about Prince Harry's alleged strained relationship with his stepmother following his departure from royal life.

Queen Consort Camilla is said to be "very upset" for her husband King Charles III, whose relationship with his youngest son Prince Harry is allegedly strained.

The claim was made by British author Angela Levin, who has written a new book titled "Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort." The book explores how Camilla transformed herself into one of the key members of the royal family. Levin spent four months with the Queen Consort in 2015 while on assignment, and she has since spoken to numerous palace insiders and sources who are close to the 75-year-old.

Levin claimed that the palace is wary of what Harry will reveal in his upcoming memoir. In 2021, Random House announced that they were expecting to release the book late in 2022. Many have speculated the 38-year-old will criticize his stepmother, who is still blamed by some for the breakdown of his parent's marriage.

Royal author Angela Levin claimed that the British royal family is concerned over what Prince Harry may reveal in his upcoming memoir.

Royal author Angela Levin claimed that the British royal family is concerned over what Prince Harry may reveal in his upcoming memoir. (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"I know she’s been very upset for King Charles," Levin told Fox News Digital. "He’s been very hurt by the things that Harry has said, but he loves Harry. Any parent would understand that you can love your child, but you don’t really like what they’re doing or how they’re behaving. But you can’t stop loving them because [that’s] your child. And I think she helps the king feel a bit better about these things."

CAMILLA THOUGHT PRINCE HARRY’S IDEA OF BRINGING IN A MEDIATOR TO HEAL RIFT WAS ‘RIDICULOUS,’ AUTHOR CLAIMS

"It's believed that if he continues with his memoirs that there will be some really unpleasant things about her there," Levin shared. "She absolutely doesn’t deserve it. A doctor told me that sometimes when people are very stressed, very angry, very upset, they look for someone else to blame for their situation. And maybe, this is me talking, not the specialist… but he’s [clearly] unhappy with the royal family. If you look at him, he looks resentful. He looks angry. And it’s very sad. He wanted to leave. [Queen Elizabeth] didn’t ask him to leave. He wanted to leave, be free and live in privacy."

In 2018, the British prince married Meghan Markle, an American actress. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes toward the former "Suits" star. After moving to California with their two children, the couple gave an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah Winfrey interviewed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a special in 2021 when they revealed their struggles with royal life.

Oprah Winfrey interviewed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a special in 2021 when they revealed their struggles with royal life. (Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

Harry confirmed rumors that he and his brother Prince William had been growing apart, saying "the relationship is ‘space’ at the moment" — though he added that "time heals all things, hopefully." Harry also told Winfrey, 68, that his father had not accepted his calls for a time.

Then came the real shocker. The couple revealed that before the birth of their first child, an unidentified member of the royal family had expressed concern about how dark his skin might be. Days after the broadcast, William told reporters that "we are very much not a racist family." Harry later confirmed that the family member in question was not Queen Elizabeth II or his grandfather Prince Philip, which further sparked speculation.

"I wrote Prince Harry’s biography in 2018," Levin explained. "I spent 15 months with him, so I know him. He changed completely once Meghan was there. He was the man or young boy people would go to who tried to bring the family together if there was any argument. Family, he said to me, was very important… but that didn’t last. He’s criticized everyone. [He said] they’re all trapped. And William is trapped in the royal family."

Angela Levin alleged that Camilla (right) attempted to offer Meghan Markle a helping hand as a newcomer to the royal family. However, her efforts allegedly went unnoticed.

Angela Levin alleged that Camilla (right) attempted to offer Meghan Markle a helping hand as a newcomer to the royal family. However, her efforts allegedly went unnoticed. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"He found the woman he loves, which is wonderful for everyone," Levin continued. "He’s got two children, one of each. He’s terrific with children. He was thrilled to have children. He’s got a house with 16 bathrooms and goodness knows how many bedrooms. So you’d think he should be happy. He can make money out of anything he likes, but he’s very resentful about the royal family."

Levin pointed out that Camilla’s relationship with Harry was not always strained. He previously described how she made his father "very, very happy, which is the most important."

"William and I love her to bits," Harry once said. "To be honest with you, she’s always been very close to me and William… she’s not the wicked stepmother. I’ll say that right now."

CAMILLA, THE QUEEN CONSORT: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT HER TWO KIDS

Prince Harry kisses Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall as they attend a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Gerald Ward, godfather to Prince Harry, at St Mary's Church on Oct. 3, 2008, in Hungerford, England. Ward died on Sept. 23, 2008 at age 70.

Prince Harry kisses Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall as they attend a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Gerald Ward, godfather to Prince Harry, at St Mary's Church on Oct. 3, 2008, in Hungerford, England. Ward died on Sept. 23, 2008 at age 70. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Levin said that Camilla simply wanted to be "a good friend" to Harry and William, 40, not a replacement for their mother Princess Diana, who passed away in 1997 at age 36.

"She’s very funny, she’s quick-witted, she’s very kind – she also knows her place," said Levin. "She didn’t for a second want to take over as their next mother. She didn’t even want to be like their mother. She wanted to be a good friend. She had her own children and grandchildren. She wasn’t desperate to try and tell them what to do… She talked to them about the outside world. She would talk to them about their schooling… but she never interfered with them and Charles. She would want to get close, but she wouldn’t try and force it. She just wanted to be herself."

Levin claimed that Harry’s relationship with Camilla became strained following his marriage to Markle, 41, in 2018. Camilla, once an outsider, attempted to offer the duchess a helping hand as a newcomer to the royal family, but Levin alleged her efforts went unnoticed.

Angela Levin pointed out that Prince Harry once revealed that he loved Camilla "to bits."

Angela Levin pointed out that Prince Harry once revealed that he loved Camilla "to bits." (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

"She… helped [Kate Middleton] because she came from an upper-middle-class family and doesn’t have any royal blood in her veins," Levin claimed. "She explained some of the things about protocol, some of which sounded extremely old fashion and boring, but Catherine was very grateful… It was very helpful for her. [Camilla] tried to do the same for Meghan because she liked her a lot… [Camilla and Charles] felt she brought fresh air to the royal family. But [Meghan] wasn’t interested… A friend said to me she couldn’t believe it. That she was completely uninvolved… There are lots of other stories where she didn’t show her gratitude."

KING CHARLES IS ‘DEVASTATED’ BY HIS FALLOUT WITH PRINCE HARRY, ‘HOPEFUL’ FOR ‘A RECONCILIATION’: AUTHOR

According to Levin, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to speak out publicly about the struggles they endured within the palace have been "a terrible wound" for the royals. While members of the family are allegedly wary of what the couple could say next, Levin insisted that Camilla "would never have a non-existent relationship" with them.

"She’s not someone who holds a grudge," said Levin. "Not at all. Not even about the terrible things she was called and how she was treated early on when she was with then-Prince Charles. I think she would never close the door on family. I think she’s in a neutral place, and she’s always been there. She’s not someone who goes around complaining. She’s not someone who feels negative about people just because they’ve been rude to her. She’s very patient and tolerant. [In terms of accepting them back], she would see it very much as her husband’s decision… she wouldn’t interfere."

Camilla, wife of King Charles III, became Queen Consort when Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8 at age 96.

Camilla, wife of King Charles III, became Queen Consort when Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8 at age 96. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Levin noted that as long as the couple continues to publicly speak out, the journey to healing between both families will be a long one.

"I was very fond of Harry when I spent some time with him in 2017-2018," said Levin. "This is a very new and very different Harry. I don’t like family rifts, but I don’t think it’s my position to say what they should do and how they should do it. But I do know that you can’t build a relationship with someone you can’t trust… [It’s] never going to work."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

