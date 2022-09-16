Camilla, the queen consort: What to know about her two kids

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When Camilla married King Charles in 2005, she became the stepmother of his children Prince William and Prince Harry and took over the duties as the Duchess of Cornwall.

Due to their desire to live a more private life away from the spotlight, many forget Camilla had two children of her own when she married Charles.

Camilla has a son, Tom Parker Bowles, and a daughter, Laura Lopes, from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles. The couple was married from 1973 to 1995. The official divorce statement said their marriage was ending because there was "little of common interest between" the couple.

While the marriage didn’t work out, the pair managed to raise their children to become highly successful.

Here is everything you need to know about Camilla’s children.

Tom Parker Bowles

The queen consort’s eldest child, Tom Parker Bowles, is also the godson of King Charles III. He is a popular food critic for a few U.K.-based newspapers. According to his website, he has written for "The Mail on Sunday," "Tatler" and "Night and Day."

Not only does Parker Bowles enjoy writing about food others have prepared, he also likes to tell others how to prepare their own food, having written seven cookbooks, including "The Year of Eating Dangerously" and "E is for Eating: An Alphabet of Greed."

Aside from writing about food, Parker Bowles has also appeared as a judge on cooking competition shows, including "Hell’s Kitchen," "Food Glorious Food" and "Family Food Fight."

Parker Bowles got his start as a critic when he realized he was passionate about food, telling The Telegraph in 2017 he got fired a lot when he was younger, "but (he) loved eating and could just about string a sentence together, so (he) thought (he) could write about food."

In 2005, Parker Bowles married fashion editor Sara Buys and welcomed two children with her — a daughter Lola and a son Freddy. The couple divorced in 2010 but have remained committed to co-parenting.

Laura Lopes

Born on New Year’s Day in 1978, Laura Lopes is the more private of Camilla’s two children. Growing up, she attended a Catholic boarding school and continued her education at Oxford Brookes University. Upon leaving school, Lopes chose to pursue a career in the arts.

Lopes found success in her career, having completed an internship at the renowned modern art museum in Venice, Italy, the Peggy Guggenheim Collection. Following her internship, she went on to manage the Space Gallery in London.

In 2005, after gaining work experience and learning the ins and outs of the business, Lopes decided it was time to venture out on her own, starting her own fine art gallery in Belgravia called Eleven.

Shortly after starting her own business, Lopes married former Calvin Klein model turned accountant Harry Lopes in 2006.

Since getting married, the couple has welcomed three children together — a daughter Eliza and twin boys Gus and Louis. Her daughter was a flower girl in William, the Prince of Wales and Kate, the Princess of Wales' wedding in 2011.