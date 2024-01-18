Queen Camilla says King Charles is doing ‘fine’ ahead of treatment for enlarged prostate

Queen Camilla is carrying on with her royal duties one day after the palace announced King Charles III will undergo a "corrective procedure" next week for an enlarged prostate.

Camilla was spotted arriving at the Aberdeen Art Gallery in Scotland on Thursday morning. Before heading into the event, the royal greeted the crowd in a rush.

"Good morning, it was quite a frosty journey. Sorry, we're a bit late, I'm afraid," she smiled and said in a video, according to The Associated Press.

When asked, "How is His Majesty?" Queen Camilla simply replied, "He's fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work."

After the brief encounter, Camilla made her way into the gallery for the opening of "Safe Space." The project is part of an initiative to provide help and guidance to people if they suspect someone is living with domestic abuse.

Her visit comes on the heels of Buckingham Palace’s announcement that King Charles sought treatment for an enlarged prostate "in common with thousands of men each year." It says he will require "a short period of recuperation" after the procedure.

The palace explained that the 75-year-old monarch’s condition is benign.

Charles has faced several health concerns over the years. He tested positive for COVID-19 twice – in 2020 and 2022. In 2008, the king had a "minor and routine" procedure to remove a non-cancerous growth.



The statement revealing the king's recent condition comes after Kensington Palace announced Kate Middleton, also known as Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been hospitalized for abdominal surgery.

The Prince of Wales visited his wife at the hospital on Thursday, as she recovered from her procedure.

Prince William was photographed driving as he left the private London Clinic.

Middleton appeared to be "doing well" after she underwent surgery and her health condition is "non-cancerous," palace sources told People magazine. Kensington Palace said the surgery was "successful."

Kensington Palace announced Wednesday that the Princess of Wales could remain in the hospital for up to two weeks recovering.

"Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery," the palace said in a statement posted to social media. "The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery."

Middleton will postpone her public duties, likely until after Easter "based on the current medical advice," the palace added in its statement.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales is expected to also postpone some of his royal duties to be by his wife’s side while she recovers in a hospital, according to reports.

He is also expected to spend extra time with their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, who recently returned to school following a Christmas break.

