King Charles III will undergo a "corrective procedure" next week for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

The palace says the king's condition is benign.

The palace explained that the 75-year-old monarch has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate "in common with thousands of men each year." It says he will require "a short period of recuperation" after the procedure.

The statement revealing the king's condition comes after Kensington Palace announced Kate Middleton, also known as Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been hospitalized for abdominal surgery.

Charles has faced several health concerns over the years. He tested positive for COVID-19 twice – in 2020 and 2022.

His swollen "sausage fingers" as he once joked, have always raised eyebrows among royal watchers. There is no official word on its cause.

In 2008, the king had a "minor and routine" procedure to remove a non-cancerous growth. Both of his parents had similar growths removed from their faces. In 2003, Charles had a "fairly routine operation" to address a hernia following an injury laying hedges in his garden.

In his younger years, the polo-playing royal suffered several fractures, including a cracked rib in 1998 and a broken arm in 1990.

The king turned 75 on Nov. 14. The royal was in good spirits as he hosted a tea dance for other 75-year-olds at his Highgrove estate, which was hosted by The King’s Trust. The British monarch was given a three-tier Victoria sponge cake created by Jan Blackmore from Buttercup Pantry.

The charity, formerly known as The Prince’s Trust, was set up in 1976 to tackle high youth unemployment, Reuters reported. According to the outlet, it helps young people ages 11 to 30 get into education, training and jobs. It has supported over a million people.

The outlet noted that Idris Elba is one of its beneficiaries. The actor, who starred in "The Wire," used a $1,840 grant to start his career.

In 2022, Charles became king upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. England's longest-reigning monarch died in 2022 at age 96. Charles is the oldest person to ever assume the British throne.

Charles has said he intends to reduce the number of working royals, cut expenses and better represent modern Britain.