'Property Brothers' Drew Scott hints that he may be having a baby

“Property Brothers” star Drew Scott got fans excited on social media by hinting that he and new wife, Linda Phan, are about to have a baby.

The moment in question happened after Scott commented on fellow HGTV star Joanna Gaines’ Instagram photo. The “Fixer Upper” star shared a cute and funny image of her 6-month-old son Crew wearing a onesie that he’s very clearly outgrown.

“I think it’s time for the next size up #sixmonths,” she wrote.

Scott took to the comments section of the post where he either made a good joke or dropped some big news about his family.

“We’ll be having kids soon so I’ll hit you up for hand me downs,” he wrote.

Scott, 40, and Phan, 33, got married at a ceremony in Italy that took place in May. The two have been together for several years and have discussed having a family many times.

“We said maybe twins, but why not have octuplets and just get it over with?” Scott jokingly told People in August. “[Linda] is the one that is pushing for [twins]. We both want to have kids, but we’ve talked about having two, three, four. I just think we see what happens, see where it goes, whether we have boys or girls.”

Representatives for Scott did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.