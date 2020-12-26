Pro wrestler Jon Huber, known as Brodie Lee and Luke Harper, dies at 41

Pro wrestling star Jon Huber, known as Brodie Lee in All Elite Wrestling and Luke Harper in WWE, died Saturday. He was 41.

All Elite Wrestling confirmed Huber’s death in a statement.

"The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way – a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee," the statement read.

"Jon’s love for his wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always. Jon’s popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time."

Huber’s wife, Amanda, wrote on Instagram her husband died of a non-COVID related lung issue.

"I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue. The @mayoclinic is literally the best team of doctors and nurses in the world who surrounded me with constant love," she wrote.

Tributes poured in for Huber as soon as word of his death trickled out.

Huber, though he made waves on the independent circuit with Chikara and Ring of Honor, signed with WWE and was a member of the Wyatt Family stable. He joined AEW earlier this year as "The Exalted One" – a member of The Dark Order faction.

He was a star in AEW and won the AEW TNT Championship in August.

He is survived by his wife and two children.