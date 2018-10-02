Princess Eugenie's joint monogram with fiancé Jack Brooksbank reveals he may not receive a title

With just days to go before their Oct. 12 nuptials, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are celebrating their big day sharing their royal monogram with the rest of the world. But there is one detail that separates this couple's emblem from others in the royal family.

The ornate china set, which includes a miniature teacup and saucer, pillbox, tankard and coaster, features an elegant intertwining “E” and “J" monogram.

In addition to the couple's intertwined monogram, the princess has her own cup which features a solo "E" topped with a golden crown or an "HRH," which stands for "Her Royal Highness." Brooksbank has a solo monogram of his own, too, but his "J" is left bare without a crown.

In other words, the monograms, released last week by the Royal Collection Trust, hint that Eugenie's fiancé may not receive a royal title while she will continue to carry hers, according to People.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also revealed their royal monogram, which features an intertwining cursive "H" and "M" under a fleur-de-lys crown, prior to their wedding. Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton's special emblem features a "C" and "W" under a more detailed royal crown, symbolizing William's future as king and Catherine's as queen consort.

In addition to the release of her monogram, Eugenie continues to show her wedding day excitement by sharing images on social media. Last week the princess took to Instagram and shared a romantic, black-and-white portrait of herself taken for her 2016 Harper's Bazaar profile, and captioned it, "#tbt to some serious daydreaming going on here. Pre-wedding vibes!"

In a recent interview with British Vogue, where Eugenie posed with her sister Beatrice, the soon-to-be bride revealed that she wasn't worried about how things would go down on her big day.

“I’m not stressed at all,” she admitted. “It’s very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect, but then you realize that you’re going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters."

And while the princess kept mum about wedding day details, she did tell Vogue that she is working on making her life plastic-free and plans to reflect that in her upcoming nuptials.

"It’s been eye-opening,” she explained. “My whole house is anti-plastic now — and Jack and I want our wedding to be like that as well."

Eugenie will marry Brooksbank in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on October 12, where Harry wed Markle back in May.