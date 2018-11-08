Princess Diana's naughty sense of humor revealed in birthday card she sent to her accountant

Throughout her life, Princess Diana was a groundbreaking public figure who often defied Royal protocol, and her popularity stemmed, in part, from her ability to imbue the haughty and distant Windsor family with a populist humanity not really seen before she married Prince Charles.

Elton John Dishes on Prince Harry Being 'Totally In Love,' Reflects on Princess Diana's Legacy

She continues to buck the conventional norms expected of a princess even now, 21 years after her untimely death, in the form of a super dirty joke birthday card she sent her accountant, Anthony Burrows, in the mid-'90s.

The card recently resurfaced as part of a lot that is up for sale at Julien’s Auctions, as part of their "Icons & Idols: Hollywood" sale.

Prince Harry Gifts Princess Diana's Stunning Aquamarine Ring to Meghan Markle on Royal Wedding Day

Inside the card, under the punchline, the Princess of Wales hand wrote a message for Burrows, commemorating his special day, alongside her valuable signature.

A spokesperson for Julien’s Auctions told The Huffington Post that the card is expected to fetch around $800 to $1,200 and that the auction house is selling the card for a client who obtained it from Diana's accountant himself.

The "Icons & Idols: Hollywood" sale at Julien’s Auctions runs Nov. 16-17.

Bryan Adams Addresses Princess Diana Dating Rumors